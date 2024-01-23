Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Past in Perspective

“In every work of genius, we recognise our own rejected thoughts; they come back to us with a certain alienated majesty.” –Ralph Waldo Emerson

Past in Perspective
January 23, 2024
The ancient city of Petra, nestled amidst the rug­ged desert canyons of southern Jordan, stands as a mesmerising testament to human ingenu­ity and architectural prowess. Carved into rose-red cliffs by the Nabataeans over two millennia ago, Petra is renowned for its intricate rock-cut facades, the most iconic being the Treasury (Al-Khazneh). This archaeo­logical marvel served as a crucial crossroads for trade routes, flourishing as a bustling city with temples, tombs, and dwellings. The Siq, a narrow gorge leading to Petra, adds an air of mystery before revealing the stunning structures within. Recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage site, Petra remains an evocative sym­bol of Jordan’s rich history and cultural heritage.

