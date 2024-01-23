PBC asks parties to avoid vilifying judges

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) Monday elected Riazat Ali Sahar as its Vice-Chairman and Farooq Hamid Naek as Chairman, Executive Committee for the year 2024-2025.

The PBC meeting was held here with Mansoor Usman Awan, Attorney-General for Pakistan, and Chairman, Pakistan Bar Council, in the chair.

The Council also appreciated Haroon-ur-Rashid and Hassan Raza Pasha, the outgoing Vice-Chair­man and Chairman, Executive Committee for lead­ing the Council with dignity and honour during last one year. The Council reiterated that the Rules of Judicial Commission of Pakistan be re-framed at the earliest for laying down the criteria for eleva­tion of Judges to the Superior Courts.

The Council also reiterated role of Bench and Bar to strengthen the rule of law and to highlights problems of litigants, and demanded from the Su­preme Court that ordinary cases should also be fixed on priority basis like cases of political mat­ters, because they are also too important.

The Council also demanded that all political par­ties and their workers should avoid from charac­ter assassination of Judges of Superior Judiciary, they should comment only on judgment not on judges to save the honour and prestige of the Su­preme Court.