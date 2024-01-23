People still believe that I'm married to Shoaib Malik: Ayesha Umar

Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik’s announcement of his marriage to actor Sana Javed took social media by storm with fans and netizens giving mixed reactions to the "hot topic" that has been the talk of the town for the past couple of days.

Fans of Shoaib and Sania Mirza, his now-former wife, have been engaged in online banter with the former defending the cricket star against the latter’s criticism.

It seems that Shoaib cannot escape the limelight as his name came up on a podcast hosted by veteran actor Iffat Omar starring noted actor Ayesha Omar and Mehar Bano.

In a short video clip shared by Iffat on her Instagram account, Ayesha opens up on her experience on social media and the "mental pressure" that comes from it.

Recalling that she used to have panic attacks due to what was happening on social media, Ayesha said that she is now less afraid of what happens online.

"The worst has happened [to me]. They [netizens] even have got me married to Shoaib [Malik]," Omar said adding that many of her private pictures have been circulated on social media.



"I still meet people who I know, family members and distant relatives who still think it's true.

"People who know me are well aware of my choices, principles and values," the actor stressed.

Ayesha's remarks refer to the rumour mill, regarding the duo's alleged romance, which had started after she and Shoaib were involved in a rather sizzling photoshoot in 2021.

Her remarks come days after Shoab and Sana announced their marriage on social media — further confirmed by Shoaib's manager Arsalan Shah.