People to defeat hereditary politicians on Feb 8: JI chief

Mardan - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) central Amir Senator Siraj-ul-Haq on Monday said that on 8th February the people will defeat the hereditary politicians.

People should support JI for supremacy of Islamic system and religion. He expressed these views while addressing a meeting arranged in connection with Khatam Bukhari Sharif at madrassa Tafhimul Quran.

The JI chief said that if voted to power, JI would make reforms in the bureaucracy at the first opportunity.

He argued that unfortunately, some political parties have made the country their personal fiefdom.

Jamaat-e-Islami Amir said that some politicians are making false promises again, Nawaz Sharif wants to sit in the Prime Minister’s House for the fourth time, PML-N has been in power for the past three decades and People’s Party ruled Sindh for 15 years, to bring improvement.

This period is enough to assess your performance that is zero as at present the country owes Rs80 thousand billion. The nation is fed up with the fake claims of the former rulers, he added.

He claimed that former have made life difficult for the people. “Shopkeepers and traders in the country are worried, the rupee has lost its value, the economy has stagnated and institutions are weak.”

He further said that 2 million children are out of school and young people are jobless.

He added that despite limited resources and not being in power, JI has set examples of public service. He argued that people should use their vote in favour of JI in the upcoming election.