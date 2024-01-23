PHDEC conducts webinar on chillies

LAHORE - Pakistan Horticulture Development & Export Company (PHDEC) Monday conducted a webinar on the topic of ‘Harvest and Post-Harvest Manage­ment of Chillies’. The aim of the webi­nar was to bring the maximum of the stakeholders on board to discuss har­vesting, post-harvest handling of chil­lies to minimize the post-harvest loss­es, and availability of premium quality chillies in domestic and international high-end-market. Target audiences of webinar were processors, progressive growers, R&D and private companies.

Pakistan is 4th largest chillies pro­ducing country around the world with 143,000 tonnes of annual production and 150,000 acres of cultivation area. Sindh, which produces 126 million tons, contributes around 88 percent of the country’s total chilli production, which leaves room for value-added products of chillies. Pakistan has a quite low number of chillies recipes and there is a need for introducing more value-added products for household and other industries. Zulqarnain Zaka, Assistant Manager (Agri-products), welcomed all the participants and informed the participants about the purpose of webinar. Zaka added that PHDEC has been emphasizing now on product development under its man­date. He also gave a short presentation about the vision, mission, mandate and objectives of PHDEC and also informed the participants about work done on chillies by PHDEC. Zaka emphasized that PHDEC’s commitment remains steadfast in supporting initiatives that bolster the prosperity and well-being of horticulture cultivators and farmers.

Dr Muhammad Siddique Depar, Principal Scientific Officer, PARC-Ar­id Zone Research Centre, Umerkot, shared the current area and produc­tion of chillies in Pakistan and last 5 year’s growth trend. He explained the reasons of low production in Pakistan and impact of malpractices and lack of knowledge of recom­mended production technology of chillies on quality, yield and post-harvest losses. He also trained the growers on harvesting, safe han­dling, packing and packaging of chil­lies. He also explained the causes of post-harvest losses, lack of skilled labors, immature/premature/over mature harvest, poor sorting and grading practices/poor tempera­ture and relative humidity in stor­age/improper packing and drying.

He recommended that chillies growers should adopt modern tech­niques for harvesting post-harvest­ing and government should provide facilities of packing materials and access to market to minimize post-harvest losses. Chillies crop is one of main sources of income for the people of rural areas of Sindh. So, the production of this crop may be converted into an industry. Arrange­ment of field days, seminars, lectures on pest management and demon­stration of improved production technologies will improve overall condition of chillies crop of Pakistan.