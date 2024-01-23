PM reaffirms unwavering commitment to CPEC success

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul- Haq Kakar has reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to the success of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Talking to Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong who paid a courtesy call on him here yesterday, the prime minister emphasized the crucial need for both nations to maintain close collaboration for the timely completion of ongoing projects.

Kakar extended a warm welcome to the Chinese Vice Foreign Minister and his delegation, expressing Pakistan’s deep appreciation for its all-weather, strategic, cooperative partnership with China. Reflecting on his visit to Beijing for the 3rd Belt and Road Forum in October 2023, the Prime Minister conveyed his profound appreciation for the warm sentiments expressed by President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang towards Pakistan. He also conveyed best wishes for the Chinese leadership. Beyond discussions on the Pakistan- China relations, the meeting also addressed the regional situation.

The Chinese Vice Foreign Min­ister thanked the Prime Min­ister for the courtesy call and provided insights into various meetings held during the visit. He conveyed special greetings from the Chinese leadership to the Prime Minister.

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun reiterated the strong bond between China and Pakistan, re­ferring to them as “iron-broth­ers.” He assured that China would remain a steadfast part­ner in Pakistan’s socio-econom­ic progress.

Meanwhile, the PM, chairing an important meeting on differ­ent matters of the Capital Devel­opment Authority (CDA), here, stressed upon constitution of a federal commission to review the Islamabad Master Plan and said that review of the plan was among the top priorities of the federal government.

HE also termed the bicycle lanes project ‘an environmental friendly’ and asked for its com­pletion in the earlier.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Interior Aftab Akbar Durrani, CDA Chairman Capt (retd) Anwaar-ul-Haq and oth­er senior officials, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press re­lease.

He was given a briefing over the bicycle lanes project in Is­lamabad and the Federal Capi­tal’s master plan.

Under the bicycle lanes proj­ect, a total of 374km lanes and 150 parking stations would be constructed, it was told.

The prime minister also em­phasized upon the need of vertical construction in the new residential projects in Is­lamabad, and directed the rel­evant authorities to formu­late an effective strategy to woo investors for the busi­ness purposes with construc­tion of high-rise buildings. He also directed the authorities to resolve the water issue of the capital city immediately by ensuring its smooth supply, besides construction of spe­cific buildings (parking pla­zas) to overcome the parking problem.

He also asked for an effective mechanism to reduce traffic pressure in the city.