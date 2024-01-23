PM reaffirms unwavering commitment to CPEC success

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul- Haq Kakar has reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to the success of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
Talking to Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong who paid a courtesy call on him here yesterday, the prime minister emphasized the crucial need for both nations to maintain close collaboration for the timely completion of ongoing projects.
Kakar extended a warm welcome to the Chinese Vice Foreign Minister and his delegation, expressing Pakistan’s deep appreciation for its all-weather, strategic, cooperative partnership with China. Reflecting on his visit to Beijing for the 3rd Belt and Road Forum in October 2023, the Prime Minister conveyed his profound appreciation for the warm sentiments expressed by President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang towards Pakistan. He also conveyed best wishes for the Chinese leadership. Beyond discussions on the Pakistan- China relations, the meeting also addressed the regional situation.
The Chinese Vice Foreign Minister thanked the Prime Minister for the courtesy call and provided insights into various meetings held during the visit. He conveyed special greetings from the Chinese leadership to the Prime Minister.
Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun reiterated the strong bond between China and Pakistan, referring to them as “iron-brothers.” He assured that China would remain a steadfast partner in Pakistan’s socio-economic progress.
Meanwhile, the PM, chairing an important meeting on different matters of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), here, stressed upon constitution of a federal commission to review the Islamabad Master Plan and said that review of the plan was among the top priorities of the federal government.
HE also termed the bicycle lanes project ‘an environmental friendly’ and asked for its completion in the earlier.
The meeting was attended by Secretary Interior Aftab Akbar Durrani, CDA Chairman Capt (retd) Anwaar-ul-Haq and other senior officials, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.
He was given a briefing over the bicycle lanes project in Islamabad and the Federal Capital’s master plan.
Under the bicycle lanes project, a total of 374km lanes and 150 parking stations would be constructed, it was told.
The prime minister also emphasized upon the need of vertical construction in the new residential projects in Islamabad, and directed the relevant authorities to formulate an effective strategy to woo investors for the business purposes with construction of high-rise buildings. He also directed the authorities to resolve the water issue of the capital city immediately by ensuring its smooth supply, besides construction of specific buildings (parking plazas) to overcome the parking problem.
He also asked for an effective mechanism to reduce traffic pressure in the city.