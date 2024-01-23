Tuesday, January 23, 2024
PML-N to hold election rally in Ahmadpur East today

2:34 PM | January 23, 2024
 Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) will organize a public gathering in Ahmadpur East today (Tuesday) in connection with general elections to be held on Feb 8. All the arrangements have been finalized to stage the power show.

The party sources said PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and other leaders will address the election rally.

An 80 feet wide and 25 feet high stage has been prepared in Municipal Stadium of Ahmadpur East and other arrangements have also been completed, said sources.

The PML-N workers and supporters are feeling excited to welcome their leaders and anxiously waiting for the event to happen. On this occasion, security arrangements have also been finalized.

