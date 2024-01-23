PML-N to hold election rally in Ahmadpur East today

Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) will organize a public gathering in Ahmadpur East today (Tuesday) in connection with general elections to be held on Feb 8. All the arrangements have been finalized to stage the power show.

The party sources said PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and other leaders will address the election rally.

سابق وزیر اعظم اور پاکستان مسلم لیگ (ن) کے صدر شہباز شریف آج احمد پور، بہاولپور میں بڑے عوامی اجتماع سے خطاب کریں گے۔ الیکشن مہم کے سلسلے میں اس جلسے سے خطاب میں جناب شہباز شریف عوام کو مہنگائی، بے روزگاری، غربت سے نجات دلانے اور پاکستان کو معاشی خوشحالی سے ہم کنار کرنے کے ایجنڈے… pic.twitter.com/pyuL5qrOJZ — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) January 22, 2024

An 80 feet wide and 25 feet high stage has been prepared in Municipal Stadium of Ahmadpur East and other arrangements have also been completed, said sources.

The PML-N workers and supporters are feeling excited to welcome their leaders and anxiously waiting for the event to happen. On this occasion, security arrangements have also been finalized.