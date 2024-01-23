President confers PEC Excellence Award upon Wapda chairman

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi conferred the PEC Excellence Award upon Chairman WAPDA Engr Lt Gen (r) Sa­jjad Ghani in recognition of his outstanding contri­bution in the field of civil engineering, leadership and dedication to the national cause. The excellence award was bestowed upon him in the category of ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ for distinguished Na­tional Service. The award ceremony was held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr today under the aegis of Pakistan En­gineering Council (PEC). As Chairman WAPDA, Engr Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (Retd) has shown exceptional leadership and fervent management acumen, trans­forming WAPDA into a highly productive and output-oriented public sector organization. Spearheading a strategic approach, he successfully optimised several water and hydel projects of national importance. De­spite economic crunch, construction work continued on eight mega projects in water and hydropower sectors, which is regarded as one of his most signifi­cant contributions. These projects are scheduled for completion from 2024 to 2029 in a phased manner to add 9.7 MAF water storage and about 10,000 MW green, clean and low-cost hydel electricity. Under his dynamic leadership, WAPDA achieved the land­mark of river diversion at Dasu Hydropower Proj­ect in February 2023, while at Diamer Basha Dam in December 2023. WAPDA is likely to achieve the milestone of river diversion at Mohmand Dam Proj­ect also in next three months. Another outstanding achievement is the rehabilitation of collapsed tail­race tunnel and restoration of Neelum Jhelum Hydel Power Station in record time of 11 months, a task that usually takes about 18 to 24 months, thus con­tributing significantly to the national exchequer.