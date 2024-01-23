President surge in engineering graduates

ISLAMABAD - President Dr. Arif Alvi has identi­fied a critical challenge in Paki­stan—the insufficient human re­source, particularly in sectors like health. Speaking at the “PEC En­gineers’ Excellence Award 2022” event at Aiwan-e-Sadr, he stressed the need for more engineers to drive sustainable development. President Alvi highlighted the his­torical role of Pakistani engineers in the development of Gulf coun­tries and emphasized the crucial role of engineering expertise in all aspects of life. Expressing concern over the current scenario, Presi­dent Alvi pointed out that Pakistan produces only 25,000 engineers annually, a number far from suf­ficient. Comparing with India’s production of over 1.5 million en­gineers per year, he underlined the urgency to address this shortfall. The president also highlighted the shortage of working nurses, standing at 150,000 against the demand for 0.9 million nurses, and the alarming number of 26 million out-of-school children, foreseeing future societal burdens. Despite challenges, President Alvi acknowl­edged the positive performance of the Information Technology sector, citing over 2.2 million freelanc­ers contributing to the country’s economy. However, he emphasized the need for significant resources to increase the number of engi­neers and educate out-of-school children, proposing tax reforms as a means of funding. President Alvi criticized the low tax-to-GDP ratio of around 9%, urging implementa­tion rather than mere policy-mak­ing. He emphasized the necessity for champions in every sector to achieve sustainable development goals and called for ethical con­siderations to maintain global peace. Referring to the Palestinian situation, he warned against the complications arising from wars and growing global inequalities. In recognition of outstanding contri­butions, President Alvi conferred awards on Pakistani engineers across various categories. Chair­man of the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC), Muhammad Najeeb Haroon, highlighted the Council’s achievements and its role in men­toring and reviewing other coun­tries’ engineering practices. The PEC has represented Pakistan in international professional forums, showcasing the nation’s techno­logical advancements.