PSX gains 657 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Paki­stan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to bullish trend on Monday, gain­ing 657.19 points, a posi­tive change of 1.04 percent, closing at 63,939.41 points against 63,282.23 points the previous trading day. A total of 298,699,061 shares valuing Rs.12.515 billion were traded during the day as compared to 287,310,860 shares valuing Rs.9.320 bil­lion the last day. Some 335 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 140 of them recorded gains and 171 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 24 remained unchanged. The three top-trading com­panies were K-Electric Ltd with 97,700,790 shares at Rs.5.57 per share, Pak Petro­leum with 23,338,496 shares at Rs.131.01 per share and PIAC(A) with 21,105,500 shares at Rs.12.07 per share. Nestle Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum in­crease of Rs.70.00 per share price, closing at Rs.8,270.00, whereas the runner-up was Mari Petroleum Company Limited with a Rs.53.28 rise in its per share price to Rs.2,428.65. Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited wit­nessed a maximum decrease of Rs.20.53 per share clos­ing at Rs.254.06, followed by JDW Sugar Mills Limited with Rs.19.00 decline to close at Rs.415.00.