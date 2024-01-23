Punjab Governor calls for rectification of health card system

Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan called on Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman in Lahore today.

During meeting, the federal Health Minister apprised the Punjab Governor about the policy regarding the production of basic molecules of medicines in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman praised the service of the federal Health Minister and asked him to rectify the health card system, considering the previous flaws.

He also stressed alternative medicine methods. He said that the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council should focus on medical colleges, hospitals, and the infrastructure of students' hostels.