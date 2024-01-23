Punjab Ombudsman provides reliefof Rs55.4 millionto 40 applicants

FAISALABAD - On the directions of Ombudsman Punjab Major (Retd) Azam Suleman Khan, pending financial re­lief of Rs 55.4 million was paid to 40 applicants belonging to different districts. According to the Ombudsman office spokesperson, the grants were paid under the heads of pension, farewell, financial aid, monthly grant, GP fund, marriage grant and others by various departments including

Punjab Government Servants Benevolent Fund Board, Punjab Workers Welfare Fund, Educa­tion Department, School Education Department, District Health Authority, Local Government and Community Development, District Health Author­ity, District Education Authority, Accounts Office, Municipal Corporation and others.

FESCO CHIEF ORDERS RECOVERY TEAMSTO ACHIEVE TARGETS

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engr Muhammad Amir has directed teams for door-to-door checking for recovery of dues from defaulters to achieve the required recovery targets. During his visit to the Mianwali circle on Monday, he stressed upon the FESCO officers and officials to provide excellent services to consumers and bring a good name to the department with their performance. Any kind of negligence and corruption will not be tolerated, he maintained. He further said that the company’s first priority is to provide best services to the cus­tomers for which all possible measures would be adopted. He issued orders to replace damaged transformers immediately to ensure continuous supply of electricity to consumers.

The Chief Executive further directed for imme­diate welding of transformers and night patrolling across the circle to ensure their safety and save valuable assets of the department from theft. He directed the officers of the construction director­ate to complete all HT/LT proposals at the earliest.

He also issued orders for the early installation of new meters and replacement of defective meters.

On this occasion, he reviewed the operations carried out during the ongoing special campaign against electricity theft in Mianwali circle and said that the perimeter should be tightened against electricity thieves and actions should be continued without discrimination to end this national crime.