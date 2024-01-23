Railways Union appoints new leadership

RA WALPI NDI - As many as 17 central office bearers and 33 other executive members of Railways Workers Union Open Line have been appointed, according to a spokesman on Monday. The appointments were made by a notification issued by the National Industrial Relations Commission (NIRC) Islamabad. The notable office bearers include Central President Anwer Gujjer, Senior Vice President Junaid Awan, Chairman Raja Jameel, Vice Chairman Chaudhry Mohammed Shabir, Chief Organizer Ghulam Nabi Barohi, Central General Secretary Zafar Ijaz Malik, Central Deputy Secretary Tahir Mehmood Bhatti, Media Secretary Mubarak Hussain, among others. The consultation process involved Prof. Dr Qadir Khan Mandokhel, an advocate, who was elected as the Central Guardian. Additionally, the Railway Workers Union Workshops have emerged victorious in the referendum, declaring CBA and surpassing the prem union in the workshop division by a significant margin.