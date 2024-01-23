Red-hot Alcaraz races into Australian Open quarters, Medvedev wins

MELBOURNE - Carlos Alcaraz demolished unseeded Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic to storm into the Australian Open quarterfinals on Monday as Daniil Medvedev stayed on track for a third final in four years.

The Spanish second seed, who will next face sixth seed Alexander Zverev, is locked in a fierce battle with Novak Djokovic for the world number one spot and is also after his Melbourne crown. The two-time Grand Slam winner produced some scintillating baseline hitting at Rod Laver Arena to sweep Kecmanovic aside 6-4, 6-4, 6-0 in one hour 49 minutes.

The 20-year-old, who missed last year’s Australian Open with an injury, has dropped just one set so far in Mel­bourne, where he had previously never been past the third round. “I pushed him to the limit in every ball, every point,” said Alcaraz. “He has played a lot of tough matches before this one, so prob­ably physically he wasn’t 100 percent.

“I could take my chances in every set and it was a pretty good match for my­self. “I’m feeling better and better every day. Every match I play here on Rod Laver (Arena) I feel more comfortable. Pleasure to play here, amazing court.”

Zverev overcame a fierce challenge from British 19th seed Cameron Nor­rie to pull through 7-5, 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (10/3) in a punishing match last­ing more than four hours. He racked up 54 winners, including 15 aces, as he chases his first Grand Slam title. Russian third seed Medvedev was made to work hard by Portugal’s Nuno Borges before prevailing 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 5-7, 6-1 after more than three hours.

The 27-year-old will meet Polish ninth seed Hubert Hurkacz for a place in the last four. Big-serving Hurkacz ended the dream run of French wildcard Ar­thur Cazaux 7-6 (8/6), 7-6 (7/3), 6-4 to advance to his first quarter-final in Melbourne.

Earlier, Ukrainian qualifier Dayana Yastremska fought off two set points in the first set and came from a break down in the second against two-time champion Victoria Azarenka to win 7-6 (8/6),6-4. Her reward is a clash with unseeded Czech Linda Noskova, who went through when Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina retired with a bad back while trailing 3-0 in the first set.

Noskova, 19, barely broke a sweat to progress after former world number three Svitolina was unable to complete her match on Margaret Court Arena. Noskova, ranked 50, is enjoying a break­out tournament, including a stunning win against world number one Iga Swi­atek in the third round. Chinese 12th seed Zheng Qinwen routed unseeded French player Oceane Dodin 6-0, 6-3. She will face unseeded Russian Anna Kalinskaya, who beat Italian 26th seed Jasmine Paolini 6-4, 6-2.