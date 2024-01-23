A Pakistani, Peter Jacob, has won the International Reli­gious Freedom Award on the 25th anniversary of the adoption of the International Religious Freedom Act. The awards given by the United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, were a proud moment for Pakistan as Peter Jacob earned the reward for his 35 years of dedication to re­ligious freedom and human rights in Pakistan. He has advo­cated for the rights of religious minorities and has been very significant in bringing up the misuse and weaponisation of the blasphemy laws against minorities in the country.

People like Peter Jacob are a ray of hope. Their selflessness and championship of sacred cause distinguish them from all other people. They are the real community leaders who see an injustice being perpetrated and take it upon themselves to eradicate it in their lifetime. As part of his dedication to the rights of marginalised religious communities in Pakistan, Peter Jacob also worked on a database that documents 2500 cases of misuse of blasphemy laws. Person-driven initiatives like this database have a huge impact – not only do they open avenues for social research to be carried out but also provide a substantial base for policy formulation or reform.

Religious tolerance and freedom are the very essence of Pakistani society. In years, we might have deviated from the ideal set down for us by the founding fathers. It is, then, peo­ple like Peter Jacob who have kept this ideal alive in their vi­sion and imagination. And it does not end with them; tire­less, bigger-than-life people have the power to influence. It is a moment of celebration for Pakistan that aside from the ugly reality of using religion for vigilante ambitions, there are individuals who live to inject sanity into society.

In the same hall as Peter Jacob, Farid Ahmed from Ban­gladesh also stood as a symbol of forgiveness and peace af­ter losing his wife in the Christchurch Mosque attacks. He is an inspiring voice for survivors of terrorism worldwide. And together, the message of the winners of the award is very clear – people of the world must learn to live with mutual re­spect, extending basic human dignity to each other.