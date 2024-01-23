Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Road crisis in Balochistan

January 23, 2024
There are many significant problems in Balochistan, and the road is one of them; people are deprived of the ability to move from one place to another due to the crisis of roads. Many roads are single-lane and unpaved, making them dangerous to drive on, caus­ing vehicles to be damaged. As a re­sult of poor road conditions, Balo­chistan has one of the highest rates of road accidents in Pakistan com­pared to other parts of the coun­try. Additionally, the lack of lights on many roads makes driving haz­ardous. These problems will be ex­perienced by those people who will travel on Balochistan’s roads at least once in their lives.

Apart from that, not even a sin­gle person can estimate that if someone travels from one place to another, he/she will arrive safe­ly at home. Despite that, they trav­el because no option remains for them not to travel. However, there are thousands of people dying in a day due to road accidents, more than terrorists, and people are losing their precious lives daily on roads. Even a patient from Balo­chistan cannot reach a good hos­pital for treatment and dies on the way. Recently, in Quetta, the cap­ital city of Balochistan, a doctor suffering from Congo virus was being taken to Karachi, but, unfor­tunately, due to the road crisis, he could not reach the hospital and passed away on the way due to the lack of facilities and roads.

In a nutshell, the poor condi­tions of roads in Balochistan are the biggest issue that has a pivot­al impact on the safety for drivers. The government needs to address these issues to improve the road infrastructure and reduce road ac­cidents that the public is waiting for the construction of roads.

NADIR SARWAR SAJIDI,

Mashkay.

