Road crisis in Balochistan

There are many significant problems in Balochistan, and the road is one of them; people are deprived of the ability to move from one place to another due to the crisis of roads. Many roads are single-lane and unpaved, making them dangerous to drive on, causing vehicles to be damaged. As a result of poor road conditions, Balochistan has one of the highest rates of road accidents in Pakistan compared to other parts of the country. Additionally, the lack of lights on many roads makes driving hazardous. These problems will be experienced by those people who will travel on Balochistan’s roads at least once in their lives.
Apart from that, not even a single person can estimate that if someone travels from one place to another, he/she will arrive safely at home. Despite that, they travel because no option remains for them not to travel. However, there are thousands of people dying in a day due to road accidents, more than terrorists, and people are losing their precious lives daily on roads. Even a patient from Balochistan cannot reach a good hospital for treatment and dies on the way. Recently, in Quetta, the capital city of Balochistan, a doctor suffering from Congo virus was being taken to Karachi, but, unfortunately, due to the road crisis, he could not reach the hospital and passed away on the way due to the lack of facilities and roads.
In a nutshell, the poor conditions of roads in Balochistan are the biggest issue that has a pivotal impact on the safety for drivers. The government needs to address these issues to improve the road infrastructure and reduce road accidents that the public is waiting for the construction of roads.
NADIR SARWAR SAJIDI,
Mashkay.