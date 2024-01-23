Robbers attack high court officer’s farmhouse

RAWALPINDI - A group of armed robbers raided the farmhouse of Assistant Registrar Protocol of Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench, Khawaja Wajahat Mansoor, situated in Basali Village. The incident, which occurred within the jurisdiction of Police Station Rawat, involved the robbers making off with cash, a mobile phone, and 20 goats. The criminals subjected the official’s wife and a servant to severe torture during the incident, as reported by informed sources on Monday.

Following the victim’s complaint, the Rawat police registered a case and initiated an investigation. Acting on the orders of Rawalpindi’s top cop, Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, a manhunt has been launched to apprehend the fleeing robbers. The assailants, four in number and armed with guns, forcibly entered the farmhouse, taking the tenants hostage at gunpoint. After tying the couple with ropes, they mercilessly beat the wife and servant before escaping with the stolen items.

In response to the incident, a significant police presence reached the crime scene, collecting evidence and obtaining CCTV footage to aid in tracking down the robbers. The Chief Police Officer (CPO) has taken strict notice of the robbery, instructing SP Saddar Division to ensure the immediate arrest of the culprits. A case has been registered against the robbers, and further investigation is ongoing.

In a separate incident, two robbers targeted the house of journalist Abid Minhas on Street Number 13 in Mohala Waris Khan. The intruders held the family members at gunpoint, snatching gold worth Rs 150,000 from the journalist’s wife. During the robbery, a pistol was dropped by one of the assailants while confronting Abid Minhas’s daughter, who resisted the attack. Police have registered a case against the robbers, and investigations are underway.