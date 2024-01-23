Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with skin cancer

LONDON - Sarah Fergu­son has re­portedly been diagnosed with skin can­cer, occurring mere months after under­going treatment for breast cancer. The Duchess of York underwent the removal of a mole from her body, and subsequent tests revealed it to be a malignant melanoma, the most severe form of skin cancer. This de­velopment follows the 64-year-old’s breast cancer operation last year, and sources close to her suggest that it has been a challenging period for the Duchess. A spokesman for Sarah, Duchess of York said: ‘Following her diagnosis with an early form of breast cancer this summer, Sarah, Duchess of York has now been diagnosed with malignant melanoma. ‘Her dermatolo­gist asked that several moles were re­moved and analysed at the same time as the Duchess was undergoing recon­structive surgery following her mas­tectomy, and one of these has been identified as cancerous.’ ‘She is undergoing further investigations to ensure that this has been caught in the early stages. Clearly, another diagnosis so soon after treatment for breast cancer has been dis­tressing but the Duchess remains in good spirits.’