SC gives one month to complete Faizabad sit-in probe

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Paki­stan Monday granted one more month to the Inquiry Commission to complete the probe in Faizabad sit-in case.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa conduct­ed hearing of the petitions of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Intelligence Bureau (IB), Military Intelligence (MI), and Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), media wing of army, Ministry of Defence, the PTI, MQM-P, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra), President AML Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed and President PML-Z Ijaz ul Haq regarding the sit-in.

The ECP submitted 11 vol­ume report in a sealed bag. The court had directed the Com­mission to file the implementa­tion report within one month. During the hearing, the Chief Justice inquired from the At­torney General for Pakistan (AGP) that how much time is required for filing of Inquiry Commission report. AGP Man­soor Usman Awan replied that the Commission report will be filed by February 14. Justice Isa said that after examining the report, they would pass an appropriate order. The court on 15th November, 2023 had given two months to the Com­mission to conclude its finding about the Faizabad dharna.

The government on Novem­ber 15, last year, had consti­tuted a three-member inquiry commission under the Inquiry Commission Act 1956 to in­vestigate and identify the per­sons responsible for the Faiz­abad sit-in and recommend legal action against them. The Commission is headed by re­tired PSP officer Syed Akhtar Ali Shah and comprises for­mer Inspector General of Po­lice Tahir Alam Khan and Ad­ditional Secretary Ministry of Interior Khushal Khan. Later, the bench adjourned hearing of the case for one month.