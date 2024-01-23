SCCI chief demands compensation for fire affected traders

Peshawar - Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) president Fuad Ishaq has expressed grief over the horrific fire that broke out at Peshawar’s Time Centre, causing about Rs2 billion losses to traders. He demanded of the provincial government to announce compensation for the affected traders’ community.

In a joint statement issued here on Monday, Fuad Ishaq, president, Sanallah, and Ijaz Afridi, vice presidents of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and members of the chamber’ executive committee said that the fire in Time Centre Peshawar quickly engulfed 200 shops and small counters of mobiles, accessories and batteries, which were completely gutted.

They expressed high grief and sorrow over monetary loss, worth millions of rupees to the traders’ community and asked the present interim provincial government to immediately announce special financial assistance.

The SCCI chief and members of his cabinet praised the efforts of rescue teams of Pak-Army, Air Force, Cantonment Board and Rescue 1122 for timely conducting operations and dousing massive flames and preventing massscale losses.

Fuad Ishaq said the business community has already faced difficulties owing to the prevailing scenario.

The SCCI chief made a kind appeal from provincial government and authorities concerned to ensure every possible financial assistance to the affected traders of Time Centre Peshawar Cantt because they have provided jobs for many families.

Fuad Ishaq said the SCCI stands with the affected traders’ of Time Centre Peshawar in their difficult and challenging situation and expressed full sympathy with them.

The SCCI chief and other members of his cabinet vowed that the chamber will raise voice for the affected traders’ for relief and compensation at every forum and no stone will be left unturned to provide them compensation over the huge financial losses.