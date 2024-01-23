Security threats close top Islamabad varsities temporarily

ISLAMABAD - As many as three educational institutions in the federal capital were temporarily closed on Monday due to reported security threats, according to informed sources. The affected institutions included National Defense University (NDU), Air University (AU), and Bahria University (BU). Additionally, unconfirmed reports suggested the closure of certain private sector schools in affluent sectors of Islamabad.

Contrary to these reports, the Islamabad police asserted that the law and order situation in the federal capital was fully under control, and no official notification had been issued regarding the closure of universities. A police spokesperson emphasized the heightened security measures in place, particularly after the general elections and VVIP movements in the capital. Routine patrolling by well-equipped police units aimed to prevent untoward incidents and monitor suspicious elements.

In a video message on social media, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, addressed circulating reports about school and university closures. He reassured the public that the security and law and order situation in Islamabad were under police control. The IGP also emphasized a complete ban on illegal gatherings in the federal capital, cautioning against unauthorized public events. Police continued to provide security to residents, while candidates from different political parties were encouraged to hold corner meetings for electioneering instead of large public gatherings, according to a police spokesperson.