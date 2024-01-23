SEPA raids traders selling non-biodegradable plastic shoppers

HYDERABAD - A team of Sindh Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) raided the outlets of retail and wholesale shops selling non-biodegradable plastic shopping bags, confiscating large quantities of such bags. The Regional Incharge of SEPA Abdul Jabbar Jokhio told media here on Monday that the raids were carried out in the Tower Market area on the directives of Director General (DG) Waris Ali Gabol. He maintained that plastic bags which were harmful for the environment were being openly sold in that market. The official said only biodegradable plastic bags were allowed for use and any trader violating that rule would be charged under the Sindh Environment Protection Act, 2014.