Tuesday, January 23, 2024
SEPA raids traders selling non-biodegradable plastic shoppers

Staff Reporter
January 23, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

HYDERABAD   -   A team of Sindh Envi­ronment Protection Agency (SEPA) raided the outlets of retail and wholesale shops selling non-biodegradable plastic shopping bags, con­fiscating large quantities of such bags. The Regional Incharge of SEPA Abdul Jab­bar Jokhio told media here on Monday that the raids were carried out in the Tower Mar­ket area on the directives of Director General (DG) Waris Ali Gabol. He maintained that plastic bags which were harmful for the environment were being openly sold in that market. The official said only biodegradable plastic bags were allowed for use and any trader violating that rule would be charged under the Sindh Environment Pro­tection Act, 2014. 

Staff Reporter

