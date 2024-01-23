Seven terrorists killed in Zhob operation

ISLAMABAD - Seven terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation in Sambaza sector of Balochistan’s Zhob district, near the Pakistan-Afghan border, the media wing of Armed Forces said on Monday. According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army troops effectively surrounded and engaged the fleeing terrorists during an exchange of fire. Resultantly, seven terrorists were killed who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces as well as killing of innocent civilians, the ISPR added. “Arms, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists,” it added. The statement said that sanitization operation was being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists present in the area. Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism, it further said.