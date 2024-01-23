Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Seven terrorists killed in Zhob operation

Our Staff Reporter
January 23, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  Seven terrorists were killed in an intelli­gence-based opera­tion in Sambaza sec­tor of Balochistan’s Zhob district, near the Pakistan-Afghan bor­der, the media wing of Armed Forces said on Monday. According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Pub­lic Relations (ISPR), the army troops ef­fectively surrounded and engaged the flee­ing terrorists during an exchange of fire. Resultantly, seven ter­rorists were killed who remained actively in­volved in terrorist ac­tivities against security forces as well as killing of innocent civilians, the ISPR added. “Arms, ammunition and ex­plosives were also re­covered from the killed terrorists,” it added. The statement said that sanitization opera­tion was being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists pres­ent in the area. Security forces of Pakistan are determined to elimi­nate the menace of ter­rorism, it further said.

Our Staff Reporter

