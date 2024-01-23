Shehbaz vows to extend metro bus to Kasur if voted to power

LAHORE - Former Prime Minister and PML-N President Mian Shehbaz Sharif Mon­day embarked on a visit to various localities within his Lahore constitu­ency, NA-123, as he urged the people to vote for the PML-N to revive the development journey that was inter­rupted six years ago.

Addressing supporters at different points in his constituency, Shehbaz highlighted the success of the met­ro bus project initiated by Nawaz Sharif, emphasizing its positive im­pact despite opposition labeling it as a “jangla bus.” He assured that the metro bus service would be extend­ed to Kasur if the PML-N is re-elect­ed. Shehbaz credited Nawaz Shar­if for providing essential services such as laptops, scholarships, free medicines, and hospitals to the peo­ple of Punjab. He contrasted these achievements with the efforts of the previous government, asserting that Nawaz Sharif, if re-elected as prime minister, would continue to deliver these facilities under his leadership. He alleged that the previous govern­ment had ruined the province ow­ing to its inefficiency. Commencing his election campaign from Gujumta and addressing public rallies along Ring Road, Kahna, Naya Kahna, and Parana Kahna, Shehbaz urged the public to vote for Nawaz Sharif on February 8, emphasizing the poten­tial for progress in Pakistan under his leadership.

While refraining from explicitly naming the PPP leadership, Sheh­baz indirectly criticized their perfor­mance in Sindh, where the PPP has been in power for years. He ques­tioned their ability to provide drink­ing water to the people in their own province while discussing water-re­lated issues. In contrast, he praised Punjab for having both water and food resources.

Shehbaz declared February 8 as a historic day for Pakistan, urging the people to vote for Nawaz Sharif for the fourth time and promising to ad­dress inflation once in power.

Shehbaz Sharif’s Monday cam­paign focused on portraying the PML-N’s achievements and vision for the future, seeking public sup­port for a renewed era of progress and development.