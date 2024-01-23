Shehbaz vows to extend metro bus to Kasur if voted to power

LAHORE - Former Prime Minister and PML-N President Mian Shehbaz Sharif Monday embarked on a visit to various localities within his Lahore constituency, NA-123, as he urged the people to vote for the PML-N to revive the development journey that was interrupted six years ago.
Addressing supporters at different points in his constituency, Shehbaz highlighted the success of the metro bus project initiated by Nawaz Sharif, emphasizing its positive impact despite opposition labeling it as a “jangla bus.” He assured that the metro bus service would be extended to Kasur if the PML-N is re-elected. Shehbaz credited Nawaz Sharif for providing essential services such as laptops, scholarships, free medicines, and hospitals to the people of Punjab. He contrasted these achievements with the efforts of the previous government, asserting that Nawaz Sharif, if re-elected as prime minister, would continue to deliver these facilities under his leadership. He alleged that the previous government had ruined the province owing to its inefficiency. Commencing his election campaign from Gujumta and addressing public rallies along Ring Road, Kahna, Naya Kahna, and Parana Kahna, Shehbaz urged the public to vote for Nawaz Sharif on February 8, emphasizing the potential for progress in Pakistan under his leadership.
While refraining from explicitly naming the PPP leadership, Shehbaz indirectly criticized their performance in Sindh, where the PPP has been in power for years. He questioned their ability to provide drinking water to the people in their own province while discussing water-related issues. In contrast, he praised Punjab for having both water and food resources.
Shehbaz declared February 8 as a historic day for Pakistan, urging the people to vote for Nawaz Sharif for the fourth time and promising to address inflation once in power.
Shehbaz Sharif’s Monday campaign focused on portraying the PML-N’s achievements and vision for the future, seeking public support for a renewed era of progress and development.