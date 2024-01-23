Sindh cabinet approves Rs24b for post-retirement benefits, poll security, other expenses

KARACHI - Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar on Monday presided over the Sindh cabinet meeting in which he approved Rs24.3 bil­lion to clear pension and gra­tuity liabilities, salaries to CO­VID-19 doctors and supporting staff and to meet expenditures on the maintenance of law and order during the February 8 general elections.

The cabinet meeting was held at CM House and was at­tended by provincial ministers, Chief Secretary Dr Fakhre Alam, Chairman P&D Shakil Mangnejo, Advocate General Hassan Akbar, Secretary Finance kazim Jatoi and other concerned officers.

PAYMENT OF PENSIONS

The cabinet was told that due to financial constraints, the bud­getary allocations of pension payments were limited; there­fore, pending liabilities and the number of retired civil servants waiting to receive their post-retirement benefits have been continuously on the rise.

The waiting time for retired employees to receive their pay­ments on account of commuta­tion, gratuity and LPR ranges between 12 to 18 months. Given the grievances of retired em­ployees, the caretaker CM di­rected the Finance Department to hold open katcheries in each district to redress their griev­ances. During the open katcher­ies, most complaints received pertained to long waiting times in receipt of payment on ac­count of commutation, gratuity and LPR after retirement.

At present 19,537 retired civil servants waiting to receive their dues amounting to Rs36.942 billion, including 11,657 wait­ing for Rs30.568 billion Com­mutation, 733 retired employ­ees waiting for Rs0.973 billion Gratuity and 7,147 retired em­ployees waiting for Rs5.5301 billion for LPR after retirement as on 30.11.2023 in respect of all districts across the province.

The chief minister, in the wake of the current backlog of post-retirement-benefits amount­ing to Rs36.842 billion for pay­ment of the Commuted value of Pension, Gratuity and Leave Encashment instead of LPR ap­proved Rs21.558 billion. This includes Rs0.973 billion being 100 per cent of pending liabili­ties under gratuity, Rs5.301 bil­lion being 100 per cent of pend­ing liabilities under LPR and Rs15.284 billion being 50 per­cent of pending liabilities under commutation may be provided outside the budget to give relief to pensioners throughout Sindh.

The chief minister directed the CM secretariat and all other provincial departments to set up complaint cells to entertain the complaints for payment of post-retirement benefits. The CM Secretariat Complaint Cell Nos 021-99202080-1 would receive complaints about pension issues.

COVID-19 DOCTORS, AND OTHER STAFF SALARIES RELEASED

The cabinet was told that during the COVID-19 pandemic services of doctors, staff nurses, para-medical, skilled and sup­porting staff were hired on a “Service Rendered Basis” for 89 days in 2020. The Health Department kept extending the services of doctors and other staff from time to time up to June 2023. Meantime, the Health Department issued a circular for the continuation of services of COVID-19 doctors and staff nurses, till receiving recommendations from SPSC.

However, the services of 1,054 technical and supporting para-medical staff (working at ter­tiary hospitals of the province) and 4,502 skilled and support­ing human resources for CVCs (Covid Vaccination Centres) have not been extended from 1st April 2023 and verification is required to ascertain their regularity and punctuality.

The cabinet extended the hir­ing period of COVID-19 doctors and staff nurses for one year from July 2023 to June 2024.

The cabinet extended the hiring period of 1,054 Technical & Sup­porting Para-Medical Staff and 4,502 Skilled & Supporting Hu­man Resources for CVCs (whose services have not been extended from 1st April 2023 to June 2024 subject to the verification of their regularity, on case to case basis. The cabinet also approved Rs4.06 billion released to pay their sala­ries during 2023-24.

ELECTION EXPENDITURES

The Home Department told the cabinet that the police have submitted a request for a grant of additional funds amounting to Rs625.467 million to meet the expenses to be incurred on maintenance of law and or­der situation during upcoming general elections. The requisite funds are for all police ranges, traffic police and IG Police office.

The break-up of the required funds includes Rs210.284 million for feeding charg­es, Rs148.052 million POL, Rs50.486 million for the hir­ing of vehicles, Rs116.205 mil­lion for the hiring of auxiliary force, Rs90.439 million for re­pair of transport/machinery, Rs4 million for stationary and Rs6 million for miscellaneous expenditures. The cabinet after thorough discussions and de­liberations decided to approve Rs625.467 million, of which Rs437.827 million or 70 percent would be released immediately. The remaining amount would be released on submission of reconciled and verified bills af­ter general elections.

AFFILIATION

The Cabinet College of Nurs­ing (Male) Lyari, Ayaz Samoon College of Nursing (Female) Lyari, and Paramedical Train­ing Centre, Sindh Government Lyari General Hospital, Karachi declared as constituent colleges and Paramedical Institute of Sha­heed Mohterma Benazir Bhotto Medical College Lyari, Karachi.

WATER SUPPLY FOR DHA

The provincial cabinet ap­proved a grant of Rs3500 mil­lion for KW&SC to execute the project of laying a dedicated wa­ter supply pipeline from Dumlo­ti to Defence Housing Authority.

WATER SUPPLY FOR SITE

The cabinet approved Rs2,500 million to provide of a dedicated water supply pipeline for SITE industrial area Karachi. The chief minister in consultation with the cabinet approved a grant of Rs2,500 million for KW&SC to ex­ecute the project itself.