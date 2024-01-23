Sindh cabinet approves Rs24b to clear pension, gratuity liabilities

KARACHI - Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar presiding over a cabinet meeting approved Rs24.3 billion to clear pension and gratuity liabilities, payment of salaries to COVID-19 doctors and supporting staff and meet expenditures on the maintenance of law and order during the February 8 general elections.

The cabinet meeting was held at CM House and was attended by provincial ministers, Chief Secretary Dr Fakhre Alam, Chairman P&D Shakil Mangnejo, Advocate General Hassan Akbar, Secretary Finance kazim Jatoi and other concerned officers. The cabinet was told that due to financial constraints, the budgetary allocations of pension payments were limited therefore pending liabilities and the number of retired civil servants waiting to receive their post-retirement benefits has been continuously on the rise.

The waiting time for retired employees to receive their payments on account of commutation, gratuity and LPR ranges between 12 to 18 months. Given the grievances of retired employees, the Caretaker CM directed the Finance Dept to hold open Katcheries in each district to redress their grievances. During the open Katcheries, most complaints received pertained to long waiting times in receipt of payment on account of commutation, gratuity and LPR after retirement.

At present 19537 retired civil servants waiting to receive their dues amounting to Rs36.942 billion, including 11657 waiting for Rs30.568 billion Commutation, 733 retired employees waiting for Rs0.973 billion Gratuity and 7147 retired employees waiting for Rs5.5301 billion for LPR after retirement as on 30.11.2023 in respect of all districts across the province.

The Chief Minister, in the wake of the current backlog of post-retirement- benefits amounting to Rs36.842 billion for payment of the commuted value of pension, gratuity and leave encashment instead of LPR approved Rs21.558 billion.

This includes Rs0.973 billion being 100 per cent of pending liabilities under gratuity, Rs5.301 billion being 100 per cent of pending liabilities under LPR and Rs15.284 billion being 50 per cent of pending liabilities under commutation may be provided outside the budget to give relief to pensioners throughout Sindh”.

The Chief Minister directed the CM Secretariat and all other provincial departments to set up complaint cells to entertain the complaints for payment of post-retirement benefits. The CM Secretariat Complaint Cell Nos 021-99202080-1 would receive complaints about pension issues.