Sindh CM, US ambassador discuss bilateral trade ties

KARACHI - US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome called on Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar in Ka­rachi on Monday. Bilateral relations, steps taken by the government to improve the economy, two hundred schools constructed by the US government in Sindh and other is­sues came under discussion in the meeting.

The Sindh CM said on the occasion that the US is helping the provincial government in education, health and malnutrition besides restoration of flood affected areas.