Tuesday, January 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Sindh CM, US ambassador discuss bilateral trade ties

Sindh CM, US ambassador discuss bilateral trade ties
Agencies
January 23, 2024
National, Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI  -  US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome called on Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar in Ka­rachi on Monday. Bilateral relations, steps taken by the government to improve the economy, two hundred schools constructed by the US government in Sindh and other is­sues came under discussion in the meeting.

The Sindh CM said on the occasion that the US is helping the provincial government in education, health and malnutrition besides restoration of flood affected areas.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1705901753.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024