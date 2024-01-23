Sindh IGP launches Traffic Ticket Management System

KARACHI - Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Riffat Mukhtar Raja on Mon­day inaugurated the Traffic Ticketing Management System (TTMS), Traffic Monitoring Cell (TMS) and Traffic Po­lice Cafeteria at the DIGP Traffic Of­fice in Garden, Karachi.

According to a spokesperson for Sindh Police, the event featured the disposal of 10,000 pressure horns and non-standard number plates confiscated during a recent traffic campaign.

Accompanied by Additional IGP - Karachi, the IGP Sindh inspected the newly implemented systems and received a detailed briefing on their functionalities from DIGP Traffic.

A guard of honour welcomed IGP Sindh upon his arrival, followed by a visit to the traffic police memorial for prayers and Fatiha.

In a farewell ceremony for SP Traffic Traffic Central, IGP Sindh acknowledged and commended the retiring officer’s dedicated service to the Sindh Police.

Addressing the media, IGP Sindh underscored the importance of an efficient traffic management and regulatory system, prioritizing mea­sures that benefit the public.

He emphasised the features of the Safe City project, indicating its ini­tiation and the government’s com­mitment to tackling traffic-related challenges. The IGP stated that the project aims not only to issue tickets and deliver them to homes but also to impound vehicles persistently violating traffic rules.

Highlighting the significance of im­mediate vehicle ownership transfer during purchases, he called for co­ordination between the traffic police and relevant departments.

SINDH IGP COMMITS SUPPORT FOR SPECIAL CHILDREN’S SPORTS INITIATIVES

A four-member delegation, led by Pakistan Blind Sports Association President Waqas and Punjab Blind Sports Association President Usman Saeed, met with Sindh IGP Riffat Mukhtar Raja at the Central Police Office (CPO) Karachi.

The meeting extensively discussed the engagement of special children in sports activities and the importance of fostering their participation, said a news release on Monday.

The delegation conveyed to Sindh IGP their association’s plan to con­duct sports events for special chil­dren in Karachi in the near future, seeking support and encouragement.

In response to the delegation’s re­quest, Sindh IGP pledged his full sup­port and the Sindh Police’s assistance in organising sports activities for special children.

He commended the association for their dedicated efforts and empathet­ic approach towards the well-being of special children.