Sindh win title of 2nd Essa Lab Bilateral Men’s Softball Series

LAHORE - Sindh men’s softball team won the title of the 2nd Essa Laboratories Sindh-Balochistan Bilateral Men’s Softball Series in style.

In the third and decisive match of the series played at the KMC Sports Complex Kashmir Road, Karachi, Sindh scored 10 runs in their allot­ted 5 innings. Faraz Aijaz, Samir Zul­fiqar and Arbaza Ijaz scored 2 runs each. Balochistan team managed to score 5 runs in five innings, Captain Ahmed Yar Khan and Osama bin Shuja scored 2 runs. Sindh won the series 2-1 in style.

At the prize distribution cer­emony, chief guest Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Saleem Ra­jput along with Sindh Softball As­sociation President Prof Dr Farhan Essa and SFP Secretary Asif Azeem distributed trophies, awards and certificates among the players of both teams. Shiraz Asif was the best catcher of the series, Osama bin Shuja was the best batter, Faraz Ijaz the pitcher and Hafiz Moeez the best fielder of the event.

Speaking on this occasion, Com­missioner Karachi Muhammad Sal­eem Rajput said that during the se­ries, the players of Balochistan and Sindh played impressive game while their also showed exemplary disci­pline. The softball game is included in the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

The Commissioner Karachi laud­ed the efforts of Dr Farhan Essa, Asif Azeem, Omar Saeed, Fatima Siddiqui and Iftikhar Ahmed for the development of softball and termed it as a national service.