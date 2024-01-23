Taliban restricting unmarried women’s access to work and travel, UN report says

KABUL - The Taliban are restricting Afghan women’s access to work, travel and healthcare if they are unmarried or don’t have a male guardian, accord­ing to a U.N report published Mon­day. In one incident, officials from the Vice and Virtue Ministry ad­vised a woman to get married if she wanted to keep her job at a health care facility, saying it was inap­propriate for an unwed woman to work, it said.

The Taliban have barred women from most areas of public life and stopped girls from going to school beyond the sixth grade as part of harsh measures they imposed af­ter taking power in 2021, despite initially promising more moder­ate rule.

They have also shut down beau­ty parlors and started enforcing a dress code, arresting women who don’t comply with their interpreta­tion of hijab, or Islamic headscarf.