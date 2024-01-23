Tuesday, January 23, 2024
The Avengers theme composer Laurie Johnson dies

News Desk
January 23, 2024
Lifestyle & Entertainment, Newspaper

LOS ANGELES   -  Composer Laurie Johnson, who provided some of Britain’s best loved television themes and film music, has died at the age of 96. Johnson’s memorable themes include The Avengers, The Professionals, Animal Magic, and This is Your Life. The composer also arranged instrumental versions of dozens of songs, which were used as production music. His family said Johnson died last Tuesday, “leaving behind a legacy that will forever resonate in our hearts”. “Laurie’s music touched the lives of millions around the world. Throughout his illustrious career, he composed numerous iconic scores, themes and soundtracks that graced our lives across film, TV, theatre and radio,” they said in a statement. “We remember Laurie as an extraordinary in­dividual who embraced life with passion and brought joy to so many. His kindness, compas­sion and infectious sense of fun and laughter will be profoundly missed by all that knew him.” Johnson died in his sleep, his family said. They added that he was “dearly loved by many” and is “sorely missed” by his wife, daughter, son-in-law and grandson.

News Desk

