This is an era of artificial intelligence, inventions: moot told

HYDERABAD - Experts and researchers have expressed that communicat­ing science in simple and at­tractive manner is very im­perative because due to the wonders of science and re­search, the life expectancy of human beings has drastically changed during last century. They expressed these views while addressing the opening ceremony of a two-day train­ing workshop on “Science Communication and Diploma­cy in Agriculture” hosted by Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam in collaboration with OIC-COMSTECH on Mon­day. Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Marri said this is an era of ar­tificial intelligence, inventions and competition of ideas, and now our life is incomplete without science, while our youth must expand scientific activities to keep pace with the world. He said that such activities will further help the university to further extend the collaborations and joint activities which will definitely benefit the academia of this region, and this workshop will definitely help the par­ticipants to convert complex ideas into simple form. Dr Muhammad Iqbal Chaudhry, Coordinator General, COM­STECH said that during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was often expect­ed that the virus would kill more than 900 million people, but medical advances and re­search have done disproved this claim. He emphasised that youths that they should focus on science communica­tion as prime responsibility to disseminate scientific inven­tions and research in befitting manner. He further said that COMSTECH is playing a sig­nificant role in the fields of medicine, science and educa­tion. While addressing at the introductory speech, Dr Syed Javaid Khurshid, COMSTECH consultant in science com­munication and diplomacy shed a light on the objectives of the workshop