This is an era of artificial intelligence, inventions: moot told

HYDERABAD - Experts and researchers have expressed that communicating science in simple and attractive manner is very imperative because due to the wonders of science and research, the life expectancy of human beings has drastically changed during last century. They expressed these views while addressing the opening ceremony of a two-day training workshop on “Science Communication and Diplomacy in Agriculture” hosted by Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam in collaboration with OIC-COMSTECH on Monday. Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Marri said this is an era of artificial intelligence, inventions and competition of ideas, and now our life is incomplete without science, while our youth must expand scientific activities to keep pace with the world. He said that such activities will further help the university to further extend the collaborations and joint activities which will definitely benefit the academia of this region, and this workshop will definitely help the participants to convert complex ideas into simple form. Dr Muhammad Iqbal Chaudhry, Coordinator General, COMSTECH said that during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was often expected that the virus would kill more than 900 million people, but medical advances and research have done disproved this claim. He emphasised that youths that they should focus on science communication as prime responsibility to disseminate scientific inventions and research in befitting manner. He further said that COMSTECH is playing a significant role in the fields of medicine, science and education. While addressing at the introductory speech, Dr Syed Javaid Khurshid, COMSTECH consultant in science communication and diplomacy shed a light on the objectives of the workshop