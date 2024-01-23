Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Three robbers injured, held with arms, bike after encounter

Agencies
January 23, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI   -   Three robbers were injured and arrested with arms and motorcycle after exchange of fire here in the metropo­lis on Monday. According to details, police approached a three-member gang of rob­ber present in Nabi Bux lo­cality of Karachi with the in­tent of robbery. Upon sight of police, the robbers start­ed firing and attempted to escape from the scene. In retaliatory firing of police, all three robbers were in­jured and held with pistols, bullets and a motorcycle. The detained robbers were wanted by police in various incidents of robberies and other serious crimes and further investigation from them was underway

Agencies

