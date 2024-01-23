Three robbers injured, held with arms, bike after encounter

KARACHI - Three robbers were injured and arrested with arms and motorcycle after exchange of fire here in the metropolis on Monday. According to details, police approached a three-member gang of robber present in Nabi Bux locality of Karachi with the intent of robbery. Upon sight of police, the robbers started firing and attempted to escape from the scene. In retaliatory firing of police, all three robbers were injured and held with pistols, bullets and a motorcycle. The detained robbers were wanted by police in various incidents of robberies and other serious crimes and further investigation from them was underway