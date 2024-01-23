Tough contest expected in NA-44 DI Khan-1

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - A tough competition is being expected on NA-44 (DI Khan-I) constituency in the upcoming general elections scheduled to be held on February 08, 2024.

Among 23 candidates three heavyweights of national politics including Jamiat Ulema Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Central Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi and former federal minister Ali Amin Gandapur also throw their hats into the ring for the elections on this constituency.

The electoral battleground comprised areas including Tehsil Paharpur, Tehsil Dera Ismail Khan, Cantt, Shorkot, Chehkan, Katla Syedaan and others.

This constituency, consisting of 57 village and 129 neighbourhood councils, has about 772267 population and a total 391882 registered voters including 208481 males and 183401 females.

For polling, as many as 358 polling stations including 126 for men, 115 for women and 117 combined were being established in this constituency. While, a total of 1172 polling booths were being established including 635 for male and 537 for female.