Trade activities resume at Torkham border

Authorities in Pakistan on Tuesday opened the Torkham border after 10 days following successful talks with Afghan officials.

The Torkham border was closed to implement passport visa condition on drivers.

After 10-day closure, the Torkham border gate was opened on 11th day on Tuesday for two-way traffic and restore trade activities as authorities had held talks which were fruitful.

As per agreement, Afghan drivers have been given time till March 31 to complete their travel documents. From April 1, vehicles passing through Torkham border into Pakistan will not be allowed without valid travel documents.

Meanwhile, the first cargo container entered Pakistan after opening of the border passage.

During closure of the Torkham border, thousands of vehicles loaded with fruits and vegetables remained stranded on both sides of the passageway and these food items had started going stale and spoiled.