Trade and Investment Officers’ delegation visits FPCCI

LAHORE - A 40-member delegation of newly appointed Trade and Investment Officers (TIOs) visited Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Regional Office here Monday.
Sharing his views regarding the ways and means to enhance country’s exports with the TIOs, FPCCI Regional Chairman and Vice President Zaki Ejaz said that in order to increase Pakistan’s exports, the Trade and Investment Officers should play their role in organizing joint ventures, business-to-business meetings, exchange of trade delegations and single country exhibitions between the Pakistani business community and other countries, besides ensuring timely sharing of information on required certification and value addition with the respective exporters.
He suggested that TIOs should also provide quarterly trade data including Pakistan’s imports/exports with other countries of the world, arguing that it would enable the Pakistani business community to take advantage of the available trade opportunities by introducing new products and technologies there.
Zaki Ejaz added that business community should also be supported in any HS code related tariff and duty so that trade could be promoted as ‘it is our common goal to increase Pakistan’s exports’. “If we want Pakistan’s exports to reach $100 billion in the next ten years, effective marketing is essential to achieve this goal,” he remarked.