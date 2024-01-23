Trade and Investment Officers’ delegation visits FPCCI

LAHORE - A 40-member delegation of newly appointed Trade and Investment Officers (TIOs) visited Federation of Paki­stan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Re­gional Office here Monday.

Sharing his views regard­ing the ways and means to enhance country’s exports with the TIOs, FPCCI Re­gional Chairman and Vice President Zaki Ejaz said that in order to increase Paki­stan’s exports, the Trade and Investment Officers should play their role in organizing joint ventures, business-to-business meetings, exchange of trade delegations and single country exhibitions between the Pakistani busi­ness community and other countries, besides ensuring timely sharing of informa­tion on required certification and value addition with the respective exporters.

He suggested that TIOs should also provide quarterly trade data including Paki­stan’s imports/exports with other countries of the world, arguing that it would enable the Pakistani business com­munity to take advantage of the available trade opportuni­ties by introducing new prod­ucts and technologies there.

Zaki Ejaz added that busi­ness community should also be supported in any HS code related tariff and duty so that trade could be promoted as ‘it is our common goal to in­crease Pakistan’s exports’. “If we want Pakistan’s exports to reach $100 billion in the next ten years, effective mar­keting is essential to achieve this goal,” he remarked.