Training of 23,810 presiding officers completed

PESHAWAR - Out of 33,048 presiding and senior presiding officers, 23,810 were trained for the general election in 2024.

The Provincial Election Commissioner has taken serious notice of 6.6 per cent of the absent staff and contacted the Chief Secretary, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said a spokesman of the Provincial Elections Commission (PEC).

The Chief Secretary directed all the Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners in this regard. The authorities of KP Elementary and Secondary Education were also summoned to the PEC Office with directions to immediately fulfil the shortage of staff and initiate disciplinary proceedings against the absent employees.

The training of 1,33,275 assistant presiding and polling officers has already been completed. The training is underway at 125 training centres after it was started on December 25 and will continue till February 1, 2024.

Meanwhile, Election Commissioner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shamshad Khan during the training of polling staff on Monday took serious notice of absent employees and issued strict disciplinary decision against them.

According to details, the election commissioner has also directed all deputy commissioners to ensure the attendance of polling staff during training and emphasised immediate suspension besides action against such absent employees.