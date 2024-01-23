Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Training session held at LIMS in connection with desilting of canals

Web Desk
10:36 AM | January 23, 2024
A training session was held at Land Information and Management System in connection with the canal cleaning.

The participants were informed about the use of the app developed for the monitoring of the canal cleaning.

The training session was also briefed about the overall agricultural activities of Green Corporate Initiative.

The technical system implemented by LIMS was appreciated and the participants assured to complete the canal cleaning campaign with joint efforts.

The canal cleaning campaign will continue over the next five to six months.

