Two POs among 25 suspects held

KOHAT - Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Gumbat Muzaffar Syed, Station SHO Gumbat Riaz Hussain, SHO Lachi Jaber Khan, and SDPO Lachi Circle Yusuf Jan Monday spearheaded the action against the proclaimed offenders and other criminal elements in Kohat District.

Two proclaimed offenders and twenty five suspects were taken into custody following a thorough search operation in isolated parts of Gumbat and Lachi. During the search operation at the designated locations, weapons and narcotics were also found in the detained individuals’ possession.