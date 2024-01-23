Tuesday, January 23, 2024
UN panel to grill Russia on fate of Ukrainian children

Agencies
January 23, 2024
GENEVA   -  Moscow will be asked to ex­plain at the UN on Monday what has happened to thou­sands of Ukrainian children believed to have been forc­ibly sent to Russia since its 2022 invasion.

The United Nations Com­mittee on the Rights of the Child -- 18 independent ex­perts -- is set to examine Rus­sia’s record over two days, as part of a regular review.

Their lengthy list of con­cerns was sent to Moscow in the first half of 2023.

They want to know how many children have been “evacuated” to Russia or within Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine.

They also want to know what Moscow has done to protect “the right of such children to preserve their identity, including national­ity, name and family rela­tions”. Kyiv estimates 20,000 Ukrainian children have been forcibly deported to Russia. 

Moscow says it wants to protect these children from the fighting. Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Only around 400 children have so far been repatriated.

“Placements for evacu­ated children are arranged, first and foremost, at their request and with their con­sent,” Russia said in a writ­ten response sent in Octo­ber and shown to media by the UN on Friday. It does not specify the total number of children affected.

