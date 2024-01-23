'Unemployed' Karachi man commits suicide after murdering wife, children in their sleep

In an upsetting incident that took place in the metropolis, a man committed “suicide” after murdering his wife and three children in their sleep inside an apartment located near Jinnah International Airport, police said on Monday.

A police team recovered five bodies of a family from an apartment in a multi-storey building located near Karachi’s Wireless Gate area, the law enforcers noted.

They detailed that Syed Ahsan Raza Rizvi committed suicide by hanging himself with a rope after killing his wife and three children inside his apartment. His neighbours told the cops that Ahsan was unemployed for some time.

Police said they also found a 30-bore pistol and rounds from the crime scene besides seizing a note from a living-room, asking to open a file saved in his laptop.

Police officials confirmed that the deceased man wrote details of the entire incident in his note.



The file carries a tragic last message from Ahsan, in which he confessed to committing suicide and killing his family members as he was left with no choice but to choose “this easy option”.

“My wife and children were sleeping and they don’t even know [about my plan to murder them]. I used a stolen pistol to shoot them.”



The note stated that he saved another file on his laptop, carrying complete details of his loans, adding that people must kill him if they found him alive.



Police have launched a thorough probe to ascertain facts about the gruesome incident.

In November 2022, the terrifying deaths of five of a family in Karachi’s Malir area made headlines after a man attempted to kill himself by slitting his throat with a sharp object after slaughtering his wife and three minor daughters inside his home in the Shamsi Society.

The man, identified as Fawwad, miraculously survived and was shifted to hospital in critical condition.

Later, he confessed to killing his entire family in a desperate attempt to end all of his financial hardships and loans after facing losses in the trading business.

Police surgeon Samia Saeed said later in the day that the post-mortem of the five bodies was conducted at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

The woman, Nida, was shot in the head, while six-year-old Jibrael and four-year-old Mikaeel were shot in the head and arm. Two-year-old Umme Hani was also shot in the head, the surgeon added.

“Ahsan died due to suffocation as a rope was tied around his neck,” she said, adding that samples from all the bodies have been sent for chemical analysis.