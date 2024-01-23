US, China, UK remain top destinations for Pak exports

ISLAMABAD - The United States (US) re­mained the top export destina­tion of Pakistani products dur­ing the first six months of the current financial year 2023-24, followed by China and the United Kingdom (UK).

Total exports to the US during July-December 2023 were recorded at $2745.700 million against the exports of $3067.748 million during Ju­ly-December 2022, showing a decline of 10.49 percent, ac­cording to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). This was fol­lowed by China, wherein Pak­istan exported goods worth $1481.499 million against the exports of $1058.088 million last year, showing an increase of 40.01 percent.

UK was the third top ex­port destination, where Paki­stan exported products worth $1014.727 million during the months under review against the exports of $1003.396 mil­lion, SBP data revealed. Among other countries, Pakistani ex­ports to UAE stood at $1000.916 million against $726.020 mil­lion last year, showing an in­crease of 37.86 percent while the exports to Germany were recorded at $731.033 million against $881.192 million last year, data said. During July-De­cember, the exports to Holland were recorded at $669.763 million against $747.770 mil­lion whereas the exports to Italy stood at $568.178 million against $572.823 million.

Pakistan’s exports to Spain were recorded at $747.858 million against the exports of $692.167 million while the exports to Afghanistan were recorded at $260.716 million against $251.580 million last year. The exports to Bangla­desh stood at $305.443 million against $420.829 million.

Similarly, the exports to France during the months under review were recorded at $253.495 million against $297.335 million while the exports to Belgium stood at $277.173 million against $372.480 million. Pakistan’s exports to Saudi Arabia were recorded at $328.232 million during the current year com­pared to $221.376 million last year whereas the exports to Turkiye stood at $180.632 mil­lion against $164.255 million.