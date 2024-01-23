Tuesday, January 23, 2024
US diplomatic security delegation impressed by Safe City Islamabad

MATEEN HAIDER
January 23, 2024
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  The US Secretary of the Bureau of Diplomatic Security and his del­egation visited Safe City Islam­abad, as confirmed by a public relations officer on Monday. Is­lamabad Capital City Police Offi­cer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan provided the delegation with an overview of the operational duties performed by Safe City Islamabad. The visit included a tour of the command and control center, data hub unit, modern technology-equipped cameras, and the Police operations center hall. Senior police officers from Islamabad Capital Police were also present during the briefing.

The delegation was fully briefed on the procedures and effectiveness of Safe City Islam­abad, emphasizing its signifi­cant role in various sectors. The modern techniques employed by Safe City, including the Police Operations Center, Emergency Control Center, Data Hub, Dis­patch Control Center, E-Challan System, and the “Pukar-15” helpline, were highlighted. Face recognition cameras installed at entry and exit points played a crucial role in identifying sus­picious elements. The function­ality and benefits of Safe City cameras in ensuring the safety of the city, preventing crimes, and safeguarding lives and property were extensively explained. The delegation expressed acknowl­edgment for the modern techni­cal system of the Islamabad Capi­tal Police and its overall benefits. Special gratitude was extended to ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan and his team for the successful visit, showcasing the effective­ness of Safe City Islamabad in maintaining security and order.

MATEEN HAIDER

