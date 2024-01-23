US, UK unleash precision strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen

The United States and the United Kingdom conducted a fresh series of precision strikes on Houthi targets, reaffirming their commitment to safeguarding maritime security.

The joint military operation, supported by Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands, aimed to disrupt the rebels' capabilities, particularly their underground storage sites, missiles, and surveillance infrastructure utilized in attacks against Red Sea shipping.

The Houthis, controlling densely populated areas in Yemen, have attributed their attacks to solidarity with Palestinians amidst the Israel-Gaza conflict. These actions have not only disrupted global shipping but have also fueled concerns about inflation and heightened apprehensions about potential destabilization in the Middle East.

The joint statement from Washington and London outlined the second round of military action, targeting eight Houthi sites in response to the rebels' persistent attacks on international and commercial shipping. The strikes were strategically designed to degrade Houthi capabilities and protect innocent mariners navigating the Red Sea.

British Defence Minister Grant Shapps, stressing the defensive nature of the strikes, said, "This action will deal another blow to their limited stockpiles and ability to threaten global trade."

The international community's collective efforts, however, face challenges, as multiple rounds of strikes in the past month have yet to completely halt Houthi attacks on shipping.

The repercussions of Houthi disruptions have prompted container vessels to alter their routes, diverting from the Red Sea and opting for the longer journey via the Cape of Good Hope instead of the Suez Canal.