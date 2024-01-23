Vawda predicts short-lived govt, power play by independents

Senior politician Faisal Vawda has raised alarm, stating that running the government without Asif Zardari will pose significant challenges. With only two major parties active in the field, PPP and PML-N, and PTI out of the electoral race, Vawda shared his insights during a private TV interview.



Vawda suggested that unless a miracle occurs, the incoming government is expected to last for either two years or, at best, eleven months. He added that if the government continues for eleven months, PDM will not come to power, as PPP and PML-N will not sit together. The decision-making power for the government will lie with the winning independent candidates, with the role of PPP also being crucial.

Discussing Zardari's influence, Vawda noted his adeptness on the political chessboard, with his images adorning the Presidency. While he clarified his non-affiliation with PPP, he humorously remarked on the change in the winds for the PTI.

Predicting less than 100 seats for PML-N, Vawda labeled Asif Zardari as an expired leader. He encouraged young leaders like Zardari's son to take the lead, emphasizing the need for fresh faces in the political landscape. He acknowledged the necessity of having experienced figures in the game but lamented the lack of change.

Vawda questioned whether bringing in figures like Ishaq Dar would lead to a better situation, given their alleged involvement in corruption cases. He highlighted the corruption files against the judges who resigned, particularly related to the Nisla Tower, calling into question their moral authority.

In a metaphorical analogy, Vawda compared the upcoming political scenario to a cattle market where independent candidates, athletes, and big players will all enter the arena. He concluded that the one who plays well and garners support will emerge on the field, ready to take on the challenges ahead.