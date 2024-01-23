Walee takes over operational management of Snack Video

LAHORE - WALEE, MENAP’s largest creator economy player, has announced a landmark strategic move - the takeover of operating rights for the Snack Video platform in Pakistan. This take over not only strengthens Walee’s position in digital content, live-streaming, AdTech, and gaming services but also revolutionizes the creator economy in the region. Muhammad Ahsan Tahir, Group CEO of Walee, shares his vision: “We’re embarking on a transformative journey. This take over signifies a quantum leap in our capabilities, allowing us to bring unparalleled digital experiences to Pakistan. Our focus will be on leveraging Snack Video’s dynamic platform to introduce cutting-edge content, advanced AdTech solutions, and immersive gaming experiences. We are particularly excited about integrating Augmented Reality features, offering an unmatched branding experience to advertisers and brands in Pakistan.”