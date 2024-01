MUZAFFARGARH - A woman was killed after the motorcycle she was riding slipped and a tractor trolley approaching from behind ran over her near Thermal Power Station, Qa­sba Gujrat in Kot Addu. Res­cue 1122 spokesman said that the woman was going somewhere along with her relative on a motorcycle. The motorcycle somehow slipped and the driver and the woman fell down. The woman who had fallen on the road was hit by a tractor-trolley and died on the spot.