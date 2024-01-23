Tuesday, January 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Women’s socioeconomic development guarantee for progress: KP Governor

APP
January 23, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR   -   Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali here on Monday said that the share of women in Pakistan was about 52 percent in the country’s population and their socioeconomic development was guaranteed for speedy progress and prosperity of the nation.

Addressing a function organised by the National Commission on Status of Women held at a local hotel here as a chief guest, the Governor said the increase of girls students compared to boys students in educational institutions of KP was a solid proof of women’s education development.

The Governor said the status of women in Islam was very high, adding our religion has given the right of property to them and nobody could change it.

Haji Ghulam Ali said that women were given highest respect by our society being a mother, sister, wife and daughter and it was the responsibility of the government to ensure provision of all rights to them.

Court summons officials over prolonged detention

He said close liaison with politicians for enactment of legislation for protection of rights of women was imperative for safeguarding their rights legally and constitutionally.

The Governor assured full support to the National Commission on Status of Women for progress, autonomy and development of women besides other organisations in this regard.

The function was also addressed by Nilofar Bakhtiar, Chairperson, National Commission on Status of Women. Nilofar Bakhtiar said women of Pakistan were playing key roles in the development of their country and underscored the need for protection of their rights as guaranteed in the constitution.

She said women should be given their due share in property and stressed on creation of awareness among the women about their property, constitutional and legal rights.

She urged the stakeholders and policy makers to take measures for the protection of women rights in the country.

Robbers attack high court officer’s farmhouse

Nilofar Bakhtiar highlighted achievements and goals of the organization for development and empowerment of women.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1705901753.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024