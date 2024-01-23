Young man’s body discovered hanging from bridge

ISLAMABAD - In a grim incident on Monday, the body of a man was discovered hang­ing from a bridge at Zero Point over the Islamabad Expressway. The dense fog that blanketed the fed­eral capital shrouded the macabre scene for several hours. Identified as Umer Shiham from Katling Vil­lage in Mardan, the police were alerted by passersby through the Police Helpline. The authorities promptly moved the deceased’s body to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for a thorough autopsy. Police investigators have prelimi­narily labeled it as a case of suicide, though the motive remains unclear. A police of­ficer stated, “We are actively searching for the family to facilitate the proper burial of the deceased.” Amidst the tragedy, a police spokesper­son emphasized that this in­cident was isolated and had no connection to any terror alert or threat to the federal capital. Assuring the public, he reiterated the police’s commitment to safeguard­ing lives and property in the federal capital, dismissing any concerns about broader security implications.