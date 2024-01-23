Young man’s body discovered hanging from bridge

ISLAMABAD - In a grim incident on Monday, the body of a man was discovered hanging from a bridge at Zero Point over the Islamabad Expressway. The dense fog that blanketed the federal capital shrouded the macabre scene for several hours. Identified as Umer Shiham from Katling Village in Mardan, the police were alerted by passersby through the Police Helpline. The authorities promptly moved the deceased’s body to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for a thorough autopsy. Police investigators have preliminarily labeled it as a case of suicide, though the motive remains unclear. A police officer stated, “We are actively searching for the family to facilitate the proper burial of the deceased.” Amidst the tragedy, a police spokesperson emphasized that this incident was isolated and had no connection to any terror alert or threat to the federal capital. Assuring the public, he reiterated the police’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property in the federal capital, dismissing any concerns about broader security implications.