Youth visithistorical placesof Tulamba City

KHANEWAL - Bethak organisation Khaniwal organised an ex­posure visit for the youth to the historical places of Tulamba city with the aim of exposing the youth to the common cultural heritage of the region. Speaking on the occasion, Shehzad Francis, director organisation, said that the common heritage is reflected in our linguistic heritage, architecture, dress, style and food habits which reflect how we connect our past and present. He further said that common cultural heritage refers to collec­tive and common living and behaviour which causes common social cohesion of human beings without dis­crimination of religion and can play an important role in establishing a peaceful so­ciety based on tolerance. On this occasion, the youth were taken on a tour of the ruins of Tulamba city, the ancient fort, Sita Kund and the Gurd­wara of the first Pat Shahi in Makhdoompur. The youth showed great interest in vis­iting these historical places and knowing their historical background and demanded that the government should make proper arrangements for the protection of these historical places in Khanew­al and protect these places from encroachment mafia and climate change for fu­ture generations.